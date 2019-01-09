Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
EPL Diamond wishes Happy New Year and reflects on the results of 2018
The agency quoted the company as saying that it opened 24 new stores in 2018 and it intends to open 10 more before the end of the year. The company is growing and extending in the international market with the launch of an online store in Kazakhstan and in 2019 the firm plans to launch online shops in all the Europe, CIS countries and in America.
“We have reached a lot in the outgoing year. We have opened new stores, created new jobs and the competition in the market has made us stronger! We have come together as a united organism, overcoming all the difficulties on the path to achieving the goal – to make the best of EPL Diamond jewellery win the hearts of people from all over the world! And to fill the world with happiness. We give all the people an opportunity to join us on our way to the goal,” the company said.
According to the company, it has paid more than 500 mn roubles of taxes this year and its proceeds from the sales in the retail stores was up 29% compared to 2017.
EPL’s cutting and polishing facility has created one of a kind jewellery with drilled through diamonds and launched the new Blossom collection with gems – chrome-diopsides and garnets.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg