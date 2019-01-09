EPL Diamond wishes Happy New Year and reflects on the results of 2018

27 december 2018

EPL Diamond wishes Happy New Year to its clients and citizens of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) and sums up the results of the outgoing 2018, which has been a successful year for the company, says ysia.ru.

The agency quoted the company as saying that it opened 24 new stores in 2018 and it intends to open 10 more before the end of the year. The company is growing and extending in the international market with the launch of an online store in Kazakhstan and in 2019 the firm plans to launch online shops in all the Europe, CIS countries and in America.

“We have reached a lot in the outgoing year. We have opened new stores, created new jobs and the competition in the market has made us stronger! We have come together as a united organism, overcoming all the difficulties on the path to achieving the goal – to make the best of EPL Diamond jewellery win the hearts of people from all over the world! And to fill the world with happiness. We give all the people an opportunity to join us on our way to the goal,” the company said.

According to the company, it has paid more than 500 mn roubles of taxes this year and its proceeds from the sales in the retail stores was up 29% compared to 2017.

EPL’s cutting and polishing facility has created one of a kind jewellery with drilled through diamonds and launched the new Blossom collection with gems – chrome-diopsides and garnets.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg