Jewellery will be subject to marking from January 1 – report

27 december 2018

Image credit: EPL

The Russian State Duma has passed the law on creating the united system of goods marking including jewellery which will enable the government to fight with illegal product turnover in the country, as per reports in mass media.The law will reportedly come into force on January 1, 2019 and will focus on protecting the consumers from purchasing tampered and low quality products, says uvelir.info.Thus, each product should be marked – it will receive its own code which together with the information about the item will be submitted to the united data base used by a client to check the data on the product.The government in its turn will control business data connected with the goods turnover.Many diamond companies are trying to reach transparency in the industry by launching blockchain platforms to trace diamonds. De Beers has created a pilot Tracr program which helps to trace diamonds from mine to market.The new law on the united marking system will enhance the chances of reaching transparency in the jewellery sector providing at the same time guaranties about the creation and origin of products.