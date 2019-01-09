Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

27 december 2018
News

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business. Both produce diamonds typically used by watch and jewellery makers with thousands of calibrated assortments.
EZ Diamonds, a De Beers Sightholder, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of small excellent-make round diamonds from 0.01 to 0.75 ct. Headquartered in the Israel Diamond Exchange, it has facilities and offices in New York, Belgium, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.

news_27122018_niru.png
Image credit: Niru Diamonds


Niru Diamonds, a De Beers Sightholder and member of the ALROSA Alliance, manufactures highly calibrated rounds, and princess, baguette and emerald shapes at a plant in Sri Lanka.
According to both the companies, their identified synergies in operating together would create a leading supplier of round and fancy cut diamonds, and provide advantages for their clients.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2019
Rough and Polished