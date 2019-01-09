Diamond firms Niru Group & EZ Diamonds to merge

27 december 2018

Niru Group and EZ Diamonds, both manufacturers and specialists in small high-quality diamonds, are merging their polished diamond operations into a joint business. Both produce diamonds typically used by watch and jewellery makers with thousands of calibrated assortments.

EZ Diamonds, a De Beers Sightholder, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of small excellent-make round diamonds from 0.01 to 0.75 ct. Headquartered in the Israel Diamond Exchange, it has facilities and offices in New York, Belgium, Switzerland, Hong Kong, and Shanghai.





Image credit: Niru Diamonds





Niru Diamonds, a De Beers Sightholder and member of the ALROSA Alliance, manufactures highly calibrated rounds, and princess, baguette and emerald shapes at a plant in Sri Lanka.

According to both the companies, their identified synergies in operating together would create a leading supplier of round and fancy cut diamonds, and provide advantages for their clients.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished