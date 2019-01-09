One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history

27 december 2018

Image credit: New Diamond Technology

New Diamond Technology, LLC (NDT) based in St. Petersburg made a breakthrough in the world history of diamond growing having produced a single-crystal diamond type Ib weighing 103.50 carats and exceeding one inch in overall dimensions. The news was announced by the company’s CEO Alexander Koliadin in a press release sent to Rough&Polished on Wednesday, who said that it took a very short time (14 days) in December 2018 to achieve the result using cubic presses and the HPHT method. This will allow making polished diamonds weighing over 20 carats, as well as diamond substrates in electronics manufacturing and large-size matrices for growing large single-crystal CVD diamonds, New Diamond Technology’s CEO said.Since its inception in 2014 and possessing one of the most powerful press fleets to date (30 presses model 850), New Diamond Technology has been the leader in the industrial cultivation of large and very large high-quality single-crystal diamonds. The company repeatedly announced its record achievements in growing single-crystal diamonds and in manufacturing large polished diamonds, as well as in producing record-size (1/2 - 3/4 inch) substrates for electronics remarkable for their characteristics (dislocation density standing at 102-103 along with high structural perfection).This achievement is unique, Alexander Koliadin said, because it is a benchmark for the diamond industry in China inviting a sharp increase in growing large single-crystal diamonds and giving impetus to rapid development of a new electronic component base in high-tech areas, such as microwave, power and quantum electronics, laser (including X-ray) optics, medicine, aviation, aerospace, automotive and mechanical engineering, as well as machine tool industry. Previously, this development was restrained by small sizes of grown diamond crystals (3-5 carats) and, accordingly, by small sizes of substrates, which made them practically inapplicable in technological processes of electronics production.New Diamond Technology is currently building a new plant based on even more powerful equipment for growing single-crystal diamonds (presses model 950), which makes it possible to more than double the volume and size of produced goods as compared with the equipment currently used.