At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
One-hundred-carat barrier in growing single-crystal diamonds is history
Since its inception in 2014 and possessing one of the most powerful press fleets to date (30 presses model 850), New Diamond Technology has been the leader in the industrial cultivation of large and very large high-quality single-crystal diamonds. The company repeatedly announced its record achievements in growing single-crystal diamonds and in manufacturing large polished diamonds, as well as in producing record-size (1/2 - 3/4 inch) substrates for electronics remarkable for their characteristics (dislocation density standing at 102-103 along with high structural perfection).
This achievement is unique, Alexander Koliadin said, because it is a benchmark for the diamond industry in China inviting a sharp increase in growing large single-crystal diamonds and giving impetus to rapid development of a new electronic component base in high-tech areas, such as microwave, power and quantum electronics, laser (including X-ray) optics, medicine, aviation, aerospace, automotive and mechanical engineering, as well as machine tool industry. Previously, this development was restrained by small sizes of grown diamond crystals (3-5 carats) and, accordingly, by small sizes of substrates, which made them practically inapplicable in technological processes of electronics production.
New Diamond Technology is currently building a new plant based on even more powerful equipment for growing single-crystal diamonds (presses model 950), which makes it possible to more than double the volume and size of produced goods as compared with the equipment currently used.
