Laurelton Diamonds to hold Polished Tender in New York and Antwerp

Laurelton Diamonds will be holding the viewings of its next Tender of Polished Diamonds at the Laurelton Diamonds offices in New York, USA and Antwerp, AWDC reported.
The Tender will include a selection of Single GIA certified stones and grouped lots of GIA certified and non-certified polished diamonds. These include round and fancy shapes in sizes ranges from caraters to melee.
There will also be a range of Yellow Polished diamonds in a variety of shapes and sizes.
The tender is scheduled from Monday 7th January to Wednesday 9th January in New York, USA and from Tuesday 15th January to Tuesday 22nd January in Antwerp.
Laurelton Diamonds Belgium BVBA, a subsidiary of Tiffany & Co, procures rough diamonds and manages the worldwide supply chain that cuts, polishes and supplies finished diamonds to Tiffany.
Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels
