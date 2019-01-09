Exclusive

Angola to polish more diamonds in 2019

26 december 2018
News

Sodiam, Angolan governmental company marketing diamonds, said that it intends to open a second polishing center in Saurimo, Angola, in February, says IDEX Online.
The agency quoted Sodiam CEO Neves Silva who said that such a move is a part of the company’s strategy that is being implemented from 2018 to 2022.

news_26122018_sodiam.png
                    Image credit: Sodiam
                 

The agency cited Macauweb which noted that the polishing center will initially cut about 4,000 ct per month.
There is currently only one polishing factory in Angola.
It was also mentioned in the report that Angola is to open an Industrial Development Hub providing a range of facilities such as training centers, tax offices, banks and other institutions.
IDEX Online cited Silva, who added that the new center will be constructed next to Sociedade Mineira da Catoca. 
In the third quarter of 2018 1.5 million carats of Angolan diamonds were sold during the period at an average price of $176 per carat.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

