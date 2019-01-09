Christmas diamond ring for Elon Musk

Ben Baller, a recognized American jeweller, has created a Tesla ring featuring diamonds and rubies as a Christmas present for Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, as per Ben Baller’s message on Instagram.
Image credit: benballer/instagram
The jeweller said that he had created this ring in collaboration with his friend for both are big fans of Tesla cars and appreciate the contribution Musk has done for American people and the world.
“…I have never gifted anyone a custom piece of jewelry in my career. In fact I have a long list of clients who are waiting to pay for a piece by me, but they’ll have to wait so that we could gift you [Elon Musk] this ring for Christmas. Why are we giving you this ring? Because you have motivated me and Paul to level up and push limits,” he said.
According to Baller, the ring is made of solid platinum. On the back of the ring custom cut baguettes form the word TESLA, while on the front a rare Trilliant cut diamond is mounted to form the T logo. All the diamonds possess VVS1 clarity. The logo is surrounded by high quality rubies.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg
Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
Christmas diamond ring for Elon Musk
Ben Baller, a recognized American jeweller, has created a Tesla ring featuring diamonds and rubies as a Christmas present for Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, as per Ben Baller’s message on Instagram.