Christmas diamond ring for Elon Musk

26 december 2018

Ben Baller, a recognized American jeweller, has created a Tesla ring featuring diamonds and rubies as a Christmas present for Elon Musk, Tesla CEO, as per Ben Baller’s message on Instagram.





Image credit: benballer/instagram





The jeweller said that he had created this ring in collaboration with his friend for both are big fans of Tesla cars and appreciate the contribution Musk has done for American people and the world.

“…I have never gifted anyone a custom piece of jewelry in my career. In fact I have a long list of clients who are waiting to pay for a piece by me, but they’ll have to wait so that we could gift you [Elon Musk] this ring for Christmas. Why are we giving you this ring? Because you have motivated me and Paul to level up and push limits,” he said.

According to Baller, the ring is made of solid platinum. On the back of the ring custom cut baguettes form the word TESLA, while on the front a rare Trilliant cut diamond is mounted to form the T logo. All the diamonds possess VVS1 clarity. The logo is surrounded by high quality rubies.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg