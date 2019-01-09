Senco launches Australian diamonds collection

26 december 2018

Image credit: Senco Gold and Diamonds

Senco Gold and Diamonds launched an exclusive Australian diamonds collection in partnership with Rio Tinto on December 21. The collection was launched by Mithali Raj, captain of the Indian women's cricket team and the official ambassador for Rio Tinto's Australian diamonds programme alongside Shaankar Sen, Chairman and Managing Director, Senco Gold and Diamonds; Suvankar Sen, Executive Director, Senco Gold and Diamonds and Vikram Merchant, Director - Sales and Marketing, Rio Tinto Diamonds at Senco Gold and Diamonds' Moulali showroom in Kolkata.The collection is an exclusive range of bridal and fashion jewellery made with diamonds from Rio Tinto's Argyle mine in Western Australia, and will be available at all Senco Gold and Diamonds stores across the country.Central to Rio Tinto's Australian Diamonds initiative is a leading-edge system to track Rio Tinto's rough diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia through to jewellery in India, thereby celebrating Rio Tinto's diamond heritage and pedigree from a clean, traceable source of diamonds.