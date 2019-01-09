Pandora to extend its board

25 december 2018

Pandora, a jewellery brand, intends to reorganize its business and due to that it proposed two new candidates to enter its board of directors, says jewellerybusiness.com.





Image credit: Pandora





Isabelle Parize and Sir John Peace are expected to enable the company to broaden its presence in the area of luxury products retailing.

“Over the last few quarters, the board has searched intensely for new board members to complement and strengthen the board,” the agency quoted Peter Tubogh, board chair as saying. “Isabelle Parize and Sir John Peace bring great expertise and management experience from luxury retail and global consumer-facing companies.”

Previously Peace worked for the brand of luxury goods Burberry while Parize has much experience in the perfumery sector.

Such specialists in the luxury goods industry will enable Pandora to develop its presence worldwide.



Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



