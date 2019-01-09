Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Pandora to extend its board

25 december 2018
News

Pandora, a jewellery brand, intends to reorganize its business and due to that it proposed two new candidates to enter its board of directors, says jewellerybusiness.com.

news_25122018_pandora.png
                       Image credit: Pandora


Isabelle Parize and Sir John Peace are expected to enable the company to broaden its presence in the area of luxury products retailing.
“Over the last few quarters, the board has searched intensely for new board members to complement and strengthen the board,” the agency quoted Peter Tubogh, board chair as saying. “Isabelle Parize and Sir John Peace bring great expertise and management experience from luxury retail and global consumer-facing companies.”
Previously Peace worked for the brand of luxury goods Burberry while Parize has much experience in the perfumery sector.
Such specialists in the luxury goods industry will enable Pandora to develop its presence worldwide.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


