At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Seismic waves may detect diamond deposits

25 december 2018
Russian scientists have come up with a new technology which will help detect kimberlite fields by means of seismic waves, says the Izvestiya. The new technology will be tested in the field in March 2019.
The newspaper quoted the senior geophysicist of the ALROSA geophysical exploration program, Evgeniy Goncharov, who explained how the new technology could help discover diamonds.
“Seismic waves when passing through different kinds of rock change their property which will help us determine kimberlite pipes. To create a 3D map of the underground area it is important to do the measurements at different depths, thus the detectors will move down the holes in 2-4 meter steps,” he said.
According to the report, two holes with the depth of up to 130 meters should be drilled to be able to use the technology. They need to be at least 250 meters away from each other. Then the emitter is put in one of them, producing seismic waves and in the other hole there is a detector that registers the activity of the waves.
These waves move with a different speed through different types of rock and can cover the distance up to 250 meters. The received data can be further used to determine which kind of rock is more likely a kimberlite.
However, such technology demands much funding that is why most mining companies prefer to focus on the already known diamond deposits.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

  

