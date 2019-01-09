AGD Diamonds mined 4.5 million tons of diamond ore in 2018

04 january 2019

Last year, the company extracted 22,150,000 cubic meters of rock mass from the Grib diamond mine recovering 4.5 million tons of ore. Among the diamonds mined during this period there were five exclusive gem-quality stones with a total weight of 201.47 carats, the largest of which, named after pioneer geologist Nikolay Koltsov, weighed 57.03 carats.

During the last auction in 2018 held by AGD Diamonds in early December, the company earned more than $ 25 million from sales on the e-trading platform of its subsidiary, Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. The diamond miner raked in 18.932 billion rubles from sales over 11 months of 2018, which is 35% up compared with 2017, when it gained 14.018 billion rubles.

In 2018, the company increased its tax payments remitting 3.076 billion rubles to the budget of the Arkhangelsk Province (against 2.254 billion rubles in 2017) and 87.64 million rubles to the budget of the Russian Federation (against 28.18 million in 2017).

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg



