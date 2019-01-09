Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

AGD Diamonds mined 4.5 million tons of diamond ore in 2018

agd_diamonds_logo_news.pngLast year, the company extracted 22,150,000 cubic meters of rock mass from the Grib diamond mine recovering 4.5 million tons of ore. Among the diamonds mined during this period there were five exclusive gem-quality stones with a total weight of 201.47 carats, the largest of which, named after pioneer geologist Nikolay Koltsov, weighed 57.03 carats.
During the last auction in 2018 held by AGD Diamonds in early December, the company earned more than $ 25 million from sales on the e-trading platform of its subsidiary, Grib Diamonds in Antwerp. The diamond miner raked in 18.932 billion rubles from sales over 11 months of 2018, which is 35% up compared with 2017, when it gained 14.018 billion rubles.
In 2018, the company increased its tax payments remitting 3.076 billion rubles to the budget of the Arkhangelsk Province (against 2.254 billion rubles in 2017) and 87.64 million rubles to the budget of the Russian Federation (against 28.18 million in 2017).

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

