Bonhams reflects on the results of 2018 jewellery sales

The Bonhams jewellery house has summed up the results of 2018 and presented top 10 lots sold during the auctions in London, Hong Kong and New York this year.
Jean Ghika, Global Director of Jewelry, Bonhams, commenting on the results, said that the demand for the pieces that belong to famed eras and famous jewellers was robust during the year.
"Fancy colored diamonds with intense color saturations and of a good size also performed extremely well in all our Fine Jewelry sales in New York, London and Hong Kong and continue to be highly desirable to discerning collectors. And finally, white diamonds, especially those over 10 carats, caught the eyes of global buyers, attracting competitive bidding from buyers around the world. These results combined with increased hammer sales and our market share growing globally concludes another very successful year for Bonhams Fine Jewelry," she said.

news_25122018_bonhams.png
                                           Image credit: Bonhams


The top place in Bonhams rating of the most expensive jewellery auctions goes to a fine square-cut fancy pink diamond, weighing 5.03 carats. A fancy pink color diamond, VS1 clarity, graded by GIA was sold in London and set a new auction world record for a Fancy Pink diamond per carat ($583,551 per carat). The piece was sold for US$ 2,935,263.
The second position is occupied by a magnificent diamond ring featuring the step-cut diamond, weighing 24.31 carats. D color, Internally Flawless, Type IIa diamond ring went under the hammer for US$1,947,110.
A double-sided cabochon emerald pendant/necklace created by Hennell in the early 20th century, weighing 12.13 carats was worth US$1,381,820 and is the third most expensive lot sold by Bonhams.
The fourth position went to an Art Deco emerald and diamond necklace/bracelet combination, circa 1930 that was sold for US$1,092,894.
The top five rank is concluded by a diamond single-stone ring featuring the marquise-cut diamond weighing 13.40 carats, D color, Type IIa, which was sold in London for US$866,778.
Number 6 in top 10 most expensive pieces is an important diamond ring with the emerald-cut diamond weighing 18.04 carats. The auction house received US$828,500 from the sales of this lot.
A fancy intense blue diamond ring featuring the marquise-cut diamond weighing 1.45 carats was worth US$611,685, taking the 7th place.
The two next positions are attributed to two rings sold in Hong Kong on May 27. A fancy brown-pink diamond ring with the oval-cut diamond weighing 10.03 carats went under the hammer for US$608,613 while a fine ruby and diamond ring, weighing 4.01 carats was sold for US$550,260.
The rating is concluded by an Art Deco ruby and diamond bracelet created by Van Cleef & Arpels, circa 1940. Bonhams sold it in New York for US$504,500.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg


