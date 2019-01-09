Van Cleef & Arpels presents its collection of XX-century jewellery in Moscow

25 december 2018

Image credit: Van Cleep & Arpels

Van Cleef & Arpels, a French Jewellery Maison, has presented its “Masterpieces from Van Cleef & Arpels Collection” exhibition that takes place in the Petrovsky Passage in Moscow.The Maison decided to hold the show to mark the opening of its new boutique in the capital of Russia.The participants of the exhibition will have an outstanding opportunity to learn more about the heritage and the development of styles throughout the XX century.The exhibition will showcase more than 60 pieces dating from the 1910s to the 1980s. In particular the visitors will be able to appreciate the platinum and diamond necklace created in 1939 which was once a part of the collection of Her Majesty Queen Nazli of Egypt and the Three leaves clip made in 1955 of platinum and yellow gold featuring rubies in the invisible set as well as other masterpieces.