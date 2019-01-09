Maxim Shkadov goes to work at ALROSA

24 december 2018

Maxim Shkadov resigns as CEO of Smolensk-based Kristall, the largest diamond manufacturer in Russia, and goes to work at ALROSA, where he will oversee diamond processing. This was announced by the press service of the Kristall Production Corporation on Monday.According to the statement distributed by Kristall, Maxim Shkadov “will continue his career at AK ALROSA, where he will deal with the issues related to the integration of AK ALROSA and JSC PO Kristall, the two largest enterprises in Russia representing the diamond mining and diamond processing industries. The decision on the integration of these companies was defined in the decree of the Russian Federation Government.”Alexey Romankov, Deputy CEO of Kristall was appointed acting CEO of the company - until the next general meeting of shareholders.Maxim Shkadov started his work in the diamond industry in 1993 as a diamond cutter to finally become Chief Executive Officer of the Kristall Production Corporation. He is known to be a consequent and persistent proponent of preserving and developing the diamond-cutting industry in Russia.