At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

09 january 2019

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

04 january 2019

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

24 december 2018

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

17 december 2018

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

10 december 2018

Smuggled SA diamonds might have funded Brexit campaign

news_24122018_banks.pngAnti-corruption bodies are to question Arron Banks, who owns diamond productions in African countries, over allegedly smuggled rough diamonds out of South Africa, according to the Guardian.
The accuses are based on the evidence presented by the Forensics for Justice team headed by fraud investigator Paul O’Sullivan, who said that they had received an email from Banks, which was destined for his former business partner Chris Kimber.
The email says, “Chris, can you bring over a certificate for the diamond I took back – have you got any blanks!!! Was looking at getting it cut but need the paperwork…A.”
The Guardian cited the Observer that reported that the National Crime Agency, which is probing Banks on the 8 million pounds donation to a Brexit campaign. However, Banks said that all the allegations that the money came from South African businesses had no grounds.
According to the report, the price of the smuggled diamond was of about $40,000 in its rough form and if the businessman had declared the stone he would have payed a 15% tax.
The source of the diamond remains unclear as the diamond doesn’t have a “Kimberley Process Certificate” saying that the stone was mined in a legitimate mine, though it is believed that the gem comes from one of the productions that belong to Banks.

Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg

