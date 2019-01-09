GJC to present its 8th National Jewellery Awards 2018 

24 december 2018

The National Jewellery Awards (NJA) 2018, an initiative by All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), has started their nomination process for the awards for the year 2018. The awards are to honour the rich Indian artistic, creative designs in the gems and jewellery industry and the business & marketing acumen of the jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of India, says a press release from GJC.

This year, NJA consists of 36 awards across 5 different categories: Jewellery Awards, Excellence Awards, Store Awards, Designer & Artisan Awards and Student of the Year Award. A new category for CSR Initiative and Women entrepreneurship has also been added in this year’s NJA awards. The Grand Finale is scheduled to take place at Grand Hyatt - Mumbai on 11th February 2019.

Commenting about NJA, Nitin Khandelwal, Chairman, GJC said, “India’s since long is known for its rich designs and talented artisans. Every region is famous for their specific designs which have found profound interest from buyers across the globe. In the 8th year NJA awards on behalf of GJC we urge jewellers from across the country to come forward and enrol themselves for this prestigious awards ceremony.”

Anantha Padmanabhan, Vice Chairman - GJC and Convenor – NJA said, ‘‘NJA ensures that every stakeholder from the entire value chain of gems and jewellery industry will enjoy exposure and recognition for going above and beyond. We hope that initiatives such as this will encourage the industry to unite and continue to strive for excellence and deliver quality.’’

Ashish Pethe, Co-Convenor - NJA said, NJA is all about honouring the excellence and innovation in the jewellery business. The competition is evolving and in its eighth edition, NJA has a lot of new awards and categories.’’

The award nominations are open for jewellers pan India to participate and the last date of submission is 10th January 2019.





Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished