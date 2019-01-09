Exclusive

At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash

A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...

Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today

Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...

De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again

De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...

The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"

The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...

The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety

Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.

GJC to present its 8th National Jewellery Awards 2018 

logo_gjc.pngThe National Jewellery Awards (NJA) 2018, an initiative by All India Gem and Jewellery Domestic Council (GJC), has started their nomination process for the awards for the year 2018. The awards are to honour the rich Indian artistic, creative designs in the gems and jewellery industry and the business & marketing acumen of the jewellery manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers of India, says a press release from GJC.
This year, NJA consists of 36 awards across 5 different categories: Jewellery Awards, Excellence Awards, Store Awards, Designer & Artisan Awards and Student of the Year Award. A new category for CSR Initiative and Women entrepreneurship has also been added in this year’s NJA awards. The Grand Finale is scheduled to take place at Grand Hyatt - Mumbai on 11th February 2019.
Commenting about NJA, Nitin Khandelwal, Chairman, GJC said, “India’s since long is known for its rich designs and talented artisans. Every region is famous for their specific designs which have found profound interest from buyers across the globe. In the 8th year NJA awards on behalf of GJC we urge jewellers from across the country to come forward and enrol themselves for this prestigious awards ceremony.”
Anantha Padmanabhan, Vice Chairman - GJC and Convenor – NJA  said, ‘‘NJA ensures that every stakeholder from the entire value chain of gems and jewellery industry will enjoy exposure and recognition for going above and beyond. We hope that initiatives such as this will encourage the industry to unite and continue to strive for excellence and deliver quality.’’
Ashish Pethe, Co-Convenor - NJA said, NJA is all about honouring the excellence and innovation in the jewellery business. The competition is evolving and in its eighth edition, NJA has a lot of new awards and categories.’’
The award nominations are open for jewellers pan India to participate and the last date of submission is 10th January 2019.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished



