Diamcor announced results of its final diamond tender

21 december 2018

Diamcor Mining said that during its final diamond tender the company sold 1,905.7 ct out of 2,256.52 offered for sale and raked in $303,138.39 with an average price of $158.60 per carat.The balance of 351,45 ct will be tendered along with additional rough diamonds delivered by the company in January.Total rough diamonds tendered during the company’s third fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2018 will be 7,162.21 ct, for gross proceeds of $1,401,322.01, resulting in an average price of $195.66 per carat. This represents an increase of 64% in carats recovered and 62% increase in revenues compared to recoveries of 4,353.91 ct and revenues of $846,546.09 for the same period in 2017. The average price per carat achieved was relatively unchanged y-o-y.Material processed over the quarter was of smaller size fractions, with an increased percentage of of larger size fractions being incorporated later in the quarter as a part of the company’s strategy of processing all size fractions through the recently undated facilities.In addition to the total rough diamonds sold during the quarter, Diamcor delivered 2,000 more rough diamonds to Antwerp. They will be tendered in early 2019.