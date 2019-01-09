Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
Diamcor announced results of its final diamond tender
The balance of 351,45 ct will be tendered along with additional rough diamonds delivered by the company in January.
Total rough diamonds tendered during the company’s third fiscal quarter ending December 31, 2018 will be 7,162.21 ct, for gross proceeds of $1,401,322.01, resulting in an average price of $195.66 per carat. This represents an increase of 64% in carats recovered and 62% increase in revenues compared to recoveries of 4,353.91 ct and revenues of $846,546.09 for the same period in 2017. The average price per carat achieved was relatively unchanged y-o-y.
Material processed over the quarter was of smaller size fractions, with an increased percentage of of larger size fractions being incorporated later in the quarter as a part of the company’s strategy of processing all size fractions through the recently undated facilities.
In addition to the total rough diamonds sold during the quarter, Diamcor delivered 2,000 more rough diamonds to Antwerp. They will be tendered in early 2019.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg