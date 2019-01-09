Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
DMCC joins GJEPC’s MyKYCBank platform
The agreement enables DMCC members trading in diamonds, gold and precious stones to join the MyKYCBank platform. DMCC will be the fourth trade body to join MyKYCBank, following GJEPC, Bharat Diamond Bourse and the Antwerp World Diamond Council.
The MyKYCBank platform provides a centralized global platform for companies in the Gems and Jewellery (G&J) industry to complete, manage and share their KYC information so as to enable them to meet their obligations under the anti-money laundering AML laws of their respective countries.
Image credit: GJEPC
Commenting about the MoU signing with MyKYCBank, Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, “As a leading global diamond hub, the Dubai Diamond Exchange, and DMCC, are proud to be part of the MyKYCBank and enable our members to join the leading platform and serve business requirements.”
Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said: “DMCC and its Dubai Diamond Exchange has decided to become part of the MyKYCBank platform. The UAE is an important trading partner in the industry for India, across gold, diamonds, jewellery and precious stones. The inclusion of DDE registered companies on the platform will go a long way in addressing the concerns of our industry bankers, and support the trade between the countries. MyKYCBank platform has been recognized across the world for KYC.”
Members can easily share their own KYC data among trade connections as well as banks and other financial intermediaries. Under the FATF guidelines, companies in the G&J industry are expected to undertake due diligence on their counterparties. India is a FATF member, while UAE is part of MENAFATF.
Over 2,200 companies have joined the MyKYCBank platform and have completed its ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ compliance process. Only members of G&J industry bodies who have joined the platform are permitted to register. The platform also helps members significantly reduce their compliance cost, while simultaneously improving transparency in the trade, especially for financial institutions and governments. MyKYCBank will start onboarding DMCC registered companies on their platform from January 2019.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished