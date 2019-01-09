DMCC joins GJEPC’s MyKYCBank platform

21 december 2018

Image credit: GJEPC

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), a subsidiary of Dubai Multi Commodities Centre (DMCC), signed a MoU on 20 December 2018 to join the MyKYCBank platform of the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council of India (GJEPC) in the presence of Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman of DMCC and Chairman of DDE, and Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC, says a press note from GJEPC.The agreement enables DMCC members trading in diamonds, gold and precious stones to join the MyKYCBank platform. DMCC will be the fourth trade body to join MyKYCBank, following GJEPC, Bharat Diamond Bourse and the Antwerp World Diamond Council.The MyKYCBank platform provides a centralized global platform for companies in the Gems and Jewellery (G&J) industry to complete, manage and share their KYC information so as to enable them to meet their obligations under the anti-money laundering AML laws of their respective countries.Commenting about the MoU signing with MyKYCBank, Ahmed Bin Sulayem said, “As a leading global diamond hub, the Dubai Diamond Exchange, and DMCC, are proud to be part of the MyKYCBank and enable our members to join the leading platform and serve business requirements.”Pramod Kumar Agrawal, Chairman, GJEPC said: “DMCC and its Dubai Diamond Exchange has decided to become part of the MyKYCBank platform. The UAE is an important trading partner in the industry for India, across gold, diamonds, jewellery and precious stones. The inclusion of DDE registered companies on the platform will go a long way in addressing the concerns of our industry bankers, and support the trade between the countries. MyKYCBank platform has been recognized across the world for KYC.”Members can easily share their own KYC data among trade connections as well as banks and other financial intermediaries. Under the FATF guidelines, companies in the G&J industry are expected to undertake due diligence on their counterparties. India is a FATF member, while UAE is part of MENAFATF.Over 2,200 companies have joined the MyKYCBank platform and have completed its ‘Know Your Customer (KYC)’ compliance process. Only members of G&J industry bodies who have joined the platform are permitted to register. The platform also helps members significantly reduce their compliance cost, while simultaneously improving transparency in the trade, especially for financial institutions and governments. MyKYCBank will start onboarding DMCC registered companies on their platform from January 2019.