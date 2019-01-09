Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources tells why there is such a low increase in diamond reserves in the country

20 december 2018

Dmitry Kobylkin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment of the Russian Federation expressed concern about the reserves of diamonds in the country, noting that in recent years the growth of such reserves does not compensate for their depletion.“The registered reserves provide for diamond production at the current rate only in the course of 8 to 9 years, that is until 2027. After that, the existing diamond fields will start to get worked out and diamond production will start gradually decreasing. By 2047, the diamond reserves at the fields being now developed will unfortunately be completely exhausted,” Dmitry Kobylkin said on Wednesday in an interview with Interfax.According to the minister, ALROSA has focused its exploration activity mainly on commercially viable diamantiferous areas with a high degree of geological exploration maturity, where the discovery of a large diamond field is very unlikely. “Exploration operations on new territories are financed from the state budget. Theoretically, it is possible to discover a large deposit containing 400 million carats of diamonds. However, speaking from the point of view of practice, we will hardly find such large diamond deposits as Mir in Russia,” he said.In the opinion of the minister, the situation regarding an increase in diamond reserves must be changed in Russia. “We need to reassess the diamond resources attributed to the P3 category. Most of these areas are classified as closed since projected deposits are blocked by sedimentary rocks or traps,” Dmitry Kobylkin said, noting that non-standard approaches are generally required in this area. “The Federal Agency for Subsoil Use will be instructed to deal with the situation and make appropriate proposals for its correction,” the minister concluded.