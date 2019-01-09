Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
Russia’s Minister of Natural Resources tells why there is such a low increase in diamond reserves in the country
“The registered reserves provide for diamond production at the current rate only in the course of 8 to 9 years, that is until 2027. After that, the existing diamond fields will start to get worked out and diamond production will start gradually decreasing. By 2047, the diamond reserves at the fields being now developed will unfortunately be completely exhausted,” Dmitry Kobylkin said on Wednesday in an interview with Interfax.
According to the minister, ALROSA has focused its exploration activity mainly on commercially viable diamantiferous areas with a high degree of geological exploration maturity, where the discovery of a large diamond field is very unlikely. “Exploration operations on new territories are financed from the state budget. Theoretically, it is possible to discover a large deposit containing 400 million carats of diamonds. However, speaking from the point of view of practice, we will hardly find such large diamond deposits as Mir in Russia,” he said.
In the opinion of the minister, the situation regarding an increase in diamond reserves must be changed in Russia. “We need to reassess the diamond resources attributed to the P3 category. Most of these areas are classified as closed since projected deposits are blocked by sedimentary rocks or traps,” Dmitry Kobylkin said, noting that non-standard approaches are generally required in this area. “The Federal Agency for Subsoil Use will be instructed to deal with the situation and make appropriate proposals for its correction,” the minister concluded.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg