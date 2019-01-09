Gem Diamonds recovers 3 large high quality diamonds within two days

20 december 2018

Image credit: Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds said that it recovered three large high-quality diamonds weighing 125 ct, 101 ct and 71 ct at its Letseng diamond mine in Lesotho.The three white Type IIa diamonds were recovered within the two days period.A 125 carat diamond was recovered on 20 December and is the fifteenths diamond greater than 100 carats to be recovered in 2018.The Letseng mine in Lesotho is the highest dollar per carat kimberlite diamond mine in the world.It was announced earlier that the company’s production from its Letšeng mine in Lesotho rose 27 percent quarter-on-quarter to 35, 755 carats in the third quarter ended 30 September as it revised its full-year production guidance for the year to between 120 and 124 million carats from between following strong production during the period and recovery of large diamonds in 2018.