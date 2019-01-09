Exclusive
At IDE, we encourage innovation throughout the bourse and have even opened a technological incubator to host start-ups - Yoram Dvash
A first generation diamantaire, Yoram Dvash founded ‘Y Dvash Diamonds Ltd’ in 1991 in Israel. While the company grew and made progress under his leadership, Dvash joined industry organizations such as the Israel Diamond Manufacturers Association (IsDMA)...
09 january 2019
Cooperation and collaboration are the development trend of today
Pavel Grankin runs the Slava Group of companies and holds the Slava trademark (‘Slava’ means ‘Glory’ in Russian). He has graduated from the Mozhaisky Military Space Academy. He did his military service at the Plesetsk Сosmodrome from 1987 to...
04 january 2019
De Beers speaks on Zim invitation to explore for diamonds again
De Beers’ exploration team landed in Zimbabwe in 1993 and left in 2006, however, they first prospected for diamonds in Marange in the late 1990s. Harare, under the leadership of the then president Robert Mugabe, alleged that De Beers looted diamonds...
24 december 2018
The Kimberley Process mulling over broader definition of "conflict diamonds"
The participants of the recent Kimberley Process Plenary Meeting hosted by the European Union in Brussels carried their work to completion on November 16, 2018 but were left with a home work on their hands to be done before the next convention under...
17 december 2018
The Grib Diamond Mine: Geology, Ecology and Industrial Safety
Gennady Piven, First Deputy General Manager of AGD Diamonds JSC, talks about his work at the diamond fields in Yakutia and in the Arkhangelsk Province.
10 december 2018
Yakutia has not withdrawn its claim to ALROSA - Deputy Minister of Ecology
“I believe there was some misunderstanding,” the official explained, “as the agreement on an additional contribution of 150 million rubles by the company to Yakutia’s Fund of Future Generations is not at all a kind of backstage agreement on compensation for the damage from the accident on the Irelyakh River. The Republic of Sakha does not abandon the claim for environmental damage. According to the estimates of our ministry, the damage to the Irelyakh River is estimated at 1.6 million rubles, while the damage to the Malaya Botuobuya River stands at 4.6 billion rubles. Yes, the Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage had earlier said the damage reached over 21 billion rubles. However, this amount has not yet been agreed upon in Moscow. On its part, the Ministry of Ecology of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) has not changed its decision and still insists on compensation by the diamond miners for the damage caused. The Arbitration Court will take place on December 20 to consider the ministry’s claim to the company.”
On August 17 of this year, a state of emergency occurred at ALROSA’s drainage range on the Irelyakh River: its dam was broken through, and water containing technogenic suspensions flowed into the Irelyakh, Malaya Botuobuya and Viluy rivers leaving the residents of the Vilyui group of municipalities without drinking water due to unprecedented pollution of these rivers. According to the information shared by news.ykt.ru, the content of suspensions in the water of these rivers in some places exceeded the maximum allowable concentration more than 800 times.
The Ministry of Ecology of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia) filed an arbitration claim against the diamond giant, in which it insisted that the company violated the terms of the water use agreement and the technical design requirements for the development of the Irelyakh diamond placer. According to Yakutia’s ministry, it was these violations that caused the large-scale emergency situation on the Irelyakh River. The Federal Service for Supervision of Natural Resource Usage estimated the preliminary amount of damage at more than 21 billion rubles and in its turn also intended to sue ALROSA on charges under the “Pollution of Water Bodies” article of Russian legislation.
