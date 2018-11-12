Diamond Foundry creates a one-of-a-kind ring completely made of diamond worth $250,000

Today

Image credit: Diamond Foundry

The Diamond Foundry together with the world’s leading designers – Jonathan Ive and Marc Newson – has created a unique ring completely made of diamond, according to HYPEBEAST.The team first created a large stone to carve a complete ring out of it with the help of the Diamond Foundry’s plasma reactor.“The biggest challenge in making the diamond ring was in the cutting,” says the note on the website.The rough material was sent to Antwerp to be cut with a micrometer-thick water jet and laser. The creation of this diamond ring with about 3,000 facets was made possible only by using these high precision technologies.The one-of-a-kind ring will be on public display on World AIDS Day, December 1, and then it will become one of the lots at the Sotheby’s auction during the jewellery show Art Basel Miami. According to the estimations of the auction house, the ring might bring $250,000. The proceeds will be forwarded towards the fight against AIDS.