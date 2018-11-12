Diamond Foundry creates a one-of-a-kind ring completely made of diamond worth $250,000

Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Diamond Foundry creates a one-of-a-kind ring completely made of diamond worth $250,000
Image credit: Diamond Foundry
The team first created a large stone to carve a complete ring out of it with the help of the Diamond Foundry’s plasma reactor.
“The biggest challenge in making the diamond ring was in the cutting,” says the note on the website.
The rough material was sent to Antwerp to be cut with a micrometer-thick water jet and laser. The creation of this diamond ring with about 3,000 facets was made possible only by using these high precision technologies.
The one-of-a-kind ring will be on public display on World AIDS Day, December 1, and then it will become one of the lots at the Sotheby’s auction during the jewellery show Art Basel Miami. According to the estimations of the auction house, the ring might bring $250,000. The proceeds will be forwarded towards the fight against AIDS.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Plished, Strasbourg