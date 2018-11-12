Alrosa exit Sunland Minerals JV with Botswana Diamonds, new partner enga

Today

Botswana Diamonds said it now wholly-owns Sunland Minerals, having acquired for a nominal sum the 50 percent stake previously held by Alrosa as part of their joint venture.Its full ownership allowed for a new investor to enter as a new joint venture partner.“Although no guarantees can be given at this stage, we are at an advanced stage of discussions with a significant diamond producer who has in place an experienced exploration team,” said company chairperson John Teeling.“If talks are finalised I would hope that some of the targets on Sunland ground in the Kalahari, identified in 2018, will be drilled in 2019.”He said the new partner had a strong exploration team in place.Botswana Diamonds said changes that took place at board and top management level in Alrosa between 2016 and 2017 caused a change in emphasis.Early stage exploration joint ventures lost priority, as corporate strategy changed direction towards production and marketing.The Sunland JV was established in 2014 to test existing Alrosa exploration technology on Botswana Diamonds’ large data base.“Alrosa has been an excellent partner over the past four years. They brought a fresh approach and new technology to exploration in the Kalahari,” said Teeling.“The work done by Sunland was and is of a high standard. We had no instant success, you rarely do in exploration, but progress had been made toward the target of a commercial discovery.”