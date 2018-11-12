VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show begins with a spectacular start

Today

VOD Dubai International Jewellery Show (VOD DIJS) was declared opened on 14 Nov at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC) by His Excellency Butti Saeed Al Ghandi, Second Vice Chairman of the DWTC.

Other dignitaries at the opening ceremony included His Excellency Helal Saeed Almarri, Director General of Dubai’s Department of Tourism and Commerce Marketing and CEO of Dubai World Trade Centre and many more.

The exquisite jewellery showcase presented at the VOD DIJS fashion show by BNM Jewellery, Shenzen Sunrise, Hasbani, Tedora, and Diacolor International DMCC was the highlight of Day1.

GJEPC had organized an Indian Pavilion of 64 exhibitors for the 4th consecutive.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

