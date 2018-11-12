Senior customs officials address GJEPC’s Open House at Jaipur

Exclusive

If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone

Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...

12 november 2018

“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...

06 november 2018

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

Senior customs officials address GJEPC’s Open House at Jaipur

At an Open House organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in Jaipur on 13 Nov several customs related issues were discussed by the industry, according to a report in gjepc.org.
Senior officials from the Customs departments chaired by Shri P.K. Das, Member-Customs & Special Secretary, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) addressed the Open House. Shri. Pramod K. Agarwal, Chairman- GJEPC addressed the gathering and Shri Nirmal Kumar Bardiya, Regional Chairman, GJEPC welcomed the guests.
Some of the key points raised related to issues of Risk Management System (RMS) at Precious Cargo Customs Clearance Centre (PCCCC), Valuation Panel at PCCCC, import duty reversal on diamonds, Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status to Surat Hira Bourse, an alternative model for ACC at Surat, Tolerance issue on diamond re-importing, etc.
The GJEPC office bearers and other committee members also held a separate meeting with Shri Das and others to discuss the concerns of the trade. Shri Das assured the trade that he would look into all the points raised by the industry and prioritise them for resolution.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

