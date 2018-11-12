Senior customs officials address GJEPC’s Open House at Jaipur

Today

At an Open House organised by the Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) in Jaipur on 13 Nov several customs related issues were discussed by the industry, according to a report in gjepc.org.

Senior officials from the Customs departments chaired by Shri P.K. Das, Member-Customs & Special Secretary, Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) addressed the Open House. Shri. Pramod K. Agarwal, Chairman- GJEPC addressed the gathering and Shri Nirmal Kumar Bardiya, Regional Chairman, GJEPC welcomed the guests.

Some of the key points raised related to issues of Risk Management System (RMS) at Precious Cargo Customs Clearance Centre (PCCCC), Valuation Panel at PCCCC, import duty reversal on diamonds, Authorised Economic Operator (AEO) status to Surat Hira Bourse, an alternative model for ACC at Surat, Tolerance issue on diamond re-importing, etc.

The GJEPC office bearers and other committee members also held a separate meeting with Shri Das and others to discuss the concerns of the trade. Shri Das assured the trade that he would look into all the points raised by the industry and prioritise them for resolution.

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

