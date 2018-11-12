Graff unveiled polished from 1,109ct. Lesedi La Rona

Exclusive

12 november 2018

06 november 2018

29 october 2018

22 october 2018

15 october 2018

Today
News

Graff Diamonds has showcased the first of more than 60 diamonds it plans to polish from the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona rough stone it bought last year.
They include two D-color, flawless diamonds mounted on rings, of which one is a cushion-cut, 6.06-carat stone and the other an oval-cut, 11.12-carat diamond. All polished from the Lesedi La Rona will have D color and “exceptional” clarity, Graff said. The jeweler has finished about 30 of the diamonds, and has sold many of them already.

news_16112018_graff.png
Image credit: Graff


The company’s gemologists and craftsmen spent more than a year analyzing the rough stone, which it bought from Lucara Diamond Corp. for $53 million in September 2017.
The polished diamonds will range from under a carat to more than 100 carats, mounted as solitaire rings, earrings and pendants. All of the diamonds will carry a grading report from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), and will have a laser inscription of the words “Graff” and “Lesedi La Rona” alongside the GIA number.
The Lesedi La Rona was the second-largest rough diamond in history after the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond. Lucara unearthed it in November 2016 at its Karowe mine in Botswana, diamonds.net reported.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels
 

