Graff unveiled polished from 1,109ct. Lesedi La Rona

Today

Graff Diamonds has showcased the first of more than 60 diamonds it plans to polish from the 1,109-carat Lesedi La Rona rough stone it bought last year.

They include two D-color, flawless diamonds mounted on rings, of which one is a cushion-cut, 6.06-carat stone and the other an oval-cut, 11.12-carat diamond. All polished from the Lesedi La Rona will have D color and “exceptional” clarity, Graff said. The jeweler has finished about 30 of the diamonds, and has sold many of them already.





Image credit: Graff





The company’s gemologists and craftsmen spent more than a year analyzing the rough stone, which it bought from Lucara Diamond Corp. for $53 million in September 2017.

The polished diamonds will range from under a carat to more than 100 carats, mounted as solitaire rings, earrings and pendants. All of the diamonds will carry a grading report from the Gemological Institute of America (GIA), and will have a laser inscription of the words “Graff” and “Lesedi La Rona” alongside the GIA number.

The Lesedi La Rona was the second-largest rough diamond in history after the 3,106-carat Cullinan diamond. Lucara unearthed it in November 2016 at its Karowe mine in Botswana, diamonds.net reported.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

