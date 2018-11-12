Mountain Province Diamonds announced the results of its latest diamond sale

Exclusive

News

mountainprovince_logo.pngMountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced the preliminary results of its latest diamond sale which closed on November 14th 2018.
Total proceeds from the sale were US$17.7 million (CDN$ 23.3 million) from 245,751 carats at an realized value of US$72 per carat.
The company continued to see good price bids for better quality larger goods where the majority of its value lies. There was also a slight increase in the pricing for lower average qualities and smaller sizes, compared to previous two sales.
These results are very promising, given recent reports of challenging market conditions in the rough diamond industry.
Stuart Brown, the Company’s President and Chief Executive Officer, said, “Our sale for this cycle was an excellent result in the current market. We were very pleased that we saw a steadying of prices in the lower quality smaller goods.”

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

