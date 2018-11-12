Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
BK16 has potential to be a high value diamond producer – Tsodilo
Company president Michiel de Wit said the promising modelled size frequency distribution (SFD) grade and value at BK16 indicated that further work was needed as it could also be a high value diamond producer like the Karowe mine.
Image credit: Tsodilo Resources
Paddy Lawless, who performed the grade and price modelling, said both were higher than the sample grade and value of the 2,076.76-dry metric tonne large diameter drilling (LDD) sample which represented 0.01 percent of the kimberlite body tonnage.
“The sample grade and value are limited due to the relatively small sample size and hence are not representative of the entire SFD of the deposit,” he said.
“The lack of large stones in the sample is due to their relatively low probability of occurrence. By using the actual size distribution of the sample (number of stones in each size class) and aligning it with a more complete 'reference SFD', grades and values were adjusted to remove the effects of the small sample size.”
He said based on the modelled diamond value and kimberlite grade additional sampling of the kimberlite was required to confirm the positive results and to improve on the diamond value.
Tsodilo had recovered 502 diamonds to date weighing 77.94 carats from three parcels of commercial size diamonds.
The parcel was dominated by white, gem-quality diamonds, many of which were G-color or higher.
“The proportion of low-quality diamonds is very low compared to other Botswana kimberlites,” said Ray Ferraris of QTS who evaluated the parcel.
”There is a general prevalence towards resorbed dodecahedron shaped diamonds, no boart quality diamonds were seen, and the presence of the high-quality Type IIa diamonds was confirmed.”
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished