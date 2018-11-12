BK16 has potential to be a high value diamond producer – Tsodilo

Exclusive

If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone

Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...

12 november 2018

“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...

06 november 2018

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

BK16 has potential to be a high value diamond producer – Tsodilo

Today
News
Tsodilo Resources said an independent study of its BK16 kimberlite pipe in Orapa, Botswana shows a modelled value of $710 to $386 per carat and a grade of 8 to 11 cpht.
Company president Michiel de Wit said the promising modelled size frequency distribution (SFD) grade and value at BK16 indicated that further work was needed as it could also be a high value diamond producer like the Karowe mine.

news_15112018_tsodilo.png
Image credit: Tsodilo Resources


Paddy Lawless, who performed the grade and price modelling, said both were higher than the sample grade and value of the 2,076.76-dry metric tonne large diameter drilling (LDD) sample which represented 0.01 percent of the kimberlite body tonnage.
“The sample grade and value are limited due to the relatively small sample size and hence are not representative of the entire SFD of the deposit,” he said.
“The lack of large stones in the sample is due to their relatively low probability of occurrence. By using the actual size distribution of the sample (number of stones in each size class) and aligning it with a more complete 'reference SFD', grades and values were adjusted to remove the effects of the small sample size.”
He said based on the modelled diamond value and kimberlite grade additional sampling of the kimberlite was required to confirm the positive results and to improve on the diamond value.
Tsodilo had recovered 502 diamonds to date weighing 77.94 carats from three parcels of commercial size diamonds.
The parcel was dominated by white, gem-quality diamonds, many of which were G-color or higher.
“The proportion of low-quality diamonds is very low compared to other Botswana kimberlites,” said Ray Ferraris of QTS who evaluated the parcel.
”There is a general prevalence towards resorbed dodecahedron shaped diamonds, no boart quality diamonds were seen, and the presence of the high-quality Type IIa diamonds was confirmed.”

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

Print version
About
News
Analytics
Schedule
Expert reports
Exclusive
©2007-2018
Rough and Polished