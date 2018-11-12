Diamond mining brings higher tax revenues into budget of Arkhangelsk Province

Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Diamond mining brings higher tax revenues into budget of Arkhangelsk Province
Two companies are known to mine diamonds in this region - Severalmaz operating at the Mikhail Lomonosov deposit and AGD Diamonds developing the Vladimir Grib deposit.
The Mikhail Lomonosov diamond field is the largest primary deposit in the European part of Russia, which includes six kimberlite pipes. The diamond mining project on this field attracted 73.4 billion rubles of investments. Its life time is estimated to continue until 2067.
The diamond pipe named after Vladimir Grib contains about 5% of the total Russian diamond reserves and is the second largest deposit in the European part of Russia. The capacity of the mining unit built by AGD Diamonds on this diamond filed is 4.5 million tons of diamond ore per year. The company’s investments in the project reached more than 26.5 billion rubles. The mine is planned to operate until 2028.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg