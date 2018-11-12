Diamond mining brings higher tax revenues into budget of Arkhangelsk Province

Today

As of October 2018, diamond miners paid more than 2 billion rubles to the regional budget in the form of mineral extraction tax, which is up 22% compared with the last year, according to the Ministry of Natural Resources and Forest Industry of the Arkhangelsk Province.Two companies are known to mine diamonds in this region - Severalmaz operating at the Mikhail Lomonosov deposit and AGD Diamonds developing the Vladimir Grib deposit.The Mikhail Lomonosov diamond field is the largest primary deposit in the European part of Russia, which includes six kimberlite pipes. The diamond mining project on this field attracted 73.4 billion rubles of investments. Its life time is estimated to continue until 2067.The diamond pipe named after Vladimir Grib contains about 5% of the total Russian diamond reserves and is the second largest deposit in the European part of Russia. The capacity of the mining unit built by AGD Diamonds on this diamond filed is 4.5 million tons of diamond ore per year. The company’s investments in the project reached more than 26.5 billion rubles. The mine is planned to operate until 2028.