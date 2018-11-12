Exclusive

Mountain Province Diamonds announced September 30, 2018 Quarter end results

Mountain Province Diamonds Inc. announced its financial and operating results for third quarter ended September 30, 2018.
The net income for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 amounted to $17.5million or $0.08 cents earnings per share and $11.3 million or $0.06 cents earnings per share. Adjusted EBITDA was of $38.0 million and $112.7 million respectively.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2018, approximately 2,443,000 tonnes of ore treated and 5,391,000 carats recovered, on a 100% basis, for an average recovered grade of 2.21 carats per tonne (“cpt”), ahead of expectations. The recovered grade for Q3 2018 was also very high a 2.40 cpt.
The Company’s 49% attributable share of diamond production for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2018 was approximately 891,000 carats and 2,642,000 carats respectively.
Sales were $240.5 million (US$186.4 million) at an average realized value of $99 per carat (US$77 per carat).
Stuart Brown, the Company’s President and CEO, commented, “With major diamond jewellery retailers reporting strong results to date in 2018 and the industry forecasting a positive holiday season for sales in the US, the industry is well positioned to see some price stability return in the first half of 2019”.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

