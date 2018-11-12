Exclusive

‘Diamond industry must deliver on its promise’

Today
News

A coalition of concerned civil society organisations has called on the diamond industry should deliver on its promise that consumers can trust the diamonds they purchase are sourced, traded, and processed responsibly.
The appeal comes as members of the international community convene in Brussels for the Kimberley Process plenary.
“Time is up for the diamond industry. Image is everything to the value of diamonds, yet the industry continues to be tainted by association with human rights abuses like child labour and forced labour, as well as conflict, environmental damage, and corruption,” said IMPACT executive director Joanne Lebert.
“If the diamond industry genuinely wants to address these issues, it needs to clean-up its act and no longer approach respect for human rights and responsible business as an optional exercise.”
The World Diamond Council (WDC), an umbrella group for the world’s largest diamond producers, jewellers, and exchanges, said last month that its members had passed proposed reforms to its flagship self-regulation instrument, known as the system of warranties.
The diamond industry said this would help provide assurances to consumers beyond the KP that their diamonds had been sourced, processed and traded responsibly.
However, campaign leader at Global Witness, Sophia Pickles said the system of warranties still falls far short of international standards for responsible company behavior.
“This so-called upgrade by the WDC to its self-regulation guidelines appears to be more of a token attempt to appease criticism of the diamond industry’s failings than a real step towards ensuring that the diamond trade does not continue to fuel human rights abuses,” she said.

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished

