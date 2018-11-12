GJEPC organises MSME seminars for jewellers in Maharashtra’s Konkan Region

Today

Image credit: GJEPC

The Gem & Jewellery Export Promotion Council (GJEPC) of India organised two MSME seminars in the Konkan region of Maharashtra to create awareness regarding the different government schemes for jewellers and artisans working in the small scale units there.The first seminar was held at Chiplun in Ratnagiri district on November 12 and was attended by members of the industry from the city and nearby regions. The seminar was addressed by M S Pandey of GJEPC and other officials, who spoke about government schemes for the sector and the role of GJEPC. An interactive Q&A session followed.A similar event was organised in Mahad in Raigad district on November 13, where more than 60 participants including artisans, jewellery manufacturers and store owners took part. It included a presentation by the GJEPC team and a discussion with those present.