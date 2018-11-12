Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Vladivostok for $10.3 mln
The company has sold 119 gem-quality rough diamonds with the total weight of 1,890 carats. The overall revenue from sales reached $10.3 million. 26 companies, representing global diamond trading centers, were recognized as winners in various diamond positions.
Image credit: ALROSA
“The last auction in Vladivostok scheduled for this year was completed. Since the beginning of 2018, we held four auctions there, including the last one, gaining almost $55 million in total. This is a very good result, which was achieved after our decision to increase the number of auctions at the Far Eastern platform, which we consider to be very promising and plan to develop it further,” Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA, said.
ALROSA branch in Vladivostok was established in 2016 by the decision of the Company’s Supervisory Board with the purpose of development of the Eurasian Diamond Centre in the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok. The branch sold the first rough diamonds at the EDC in August-September of 2016.