ALROSA sells large rough diamonds in Vladivostok for $10.3 mln

Yesterday

Image credit: ALROSA

ALROSA, the largest diamond mining company in the world, has summed up the results of the auction in Vladivostok for the sale of large special size rough diamonds (over 10.8 carats).The company has sold 119 gem-quality rough diamonds with the total weight of 1,890 carats. The overall revenue from sales reached $10.3 million. 26 companies, representing global diamond trading centers, were recognized as winners in various diamond positions.“The last auction in Vladivostok scheduled for this year was completed. Since the beginning of 2018, we held four auctions there, including the last one, gaining almost $55 million in total. This is a very good result, which was achieved after our decision to increase the number of auctions at the Far Eastern platform, which we consider to be very promising and plan to develop it further,” Evgeny Agureev, the Member of the Executive committee, Director of the USO ALROSA, said.ALROSA branch in Vladivostok was established in 2016 by the decision of the Company’s Supervisory Board with the purpose of development of the Eurasian Diamond Centre in the territory of the Free Port of Vladivostok. The branch sold the first rough diamonds at the EDC in August-September of 2016.