Marange villagers to get diamond mining claims – report

Zimbabwe Miners Federation (ZMF) said villagers in Marange will soon be allocated claims to mine diamonds as part of government’s plans to empower communities through mining.Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya was quoted by ZimEye as saying that her association had approached the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company (ZCDC) regarding the allocation of mining claims to their membership in Marange.“We want our local artisanal miners to be allocated diamond claims so that the local communities can benefit from their natural resources,” she said.“The diamonds are (currently) benefitting illegal panners from Shurugwi, Buhera and Matabeleland who are coming to mine during the night.”The Business Times recently claimed that more than 60 houses in Mutare had been converted into illegal diamond trading centres by a syndicate of foreigners who sourcing the precious stone from illegal artisanal miners.The diamond trading syndicates are said to have devised sophisticated methods and strategies to evade law enforcement agencies.