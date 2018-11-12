Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Marange villagers to get diamond mining claims – report
Federation president Henrietta Rushwaya was quoted by ZimEye as saying that her association had approached the state-owned Zimbabwe Consolidation Diamond Company (ZCDC) regarding the allocation of mining claims to their membership in Marange.
“We want our local artisanal miners to be allocated diamond claims so that the local communities can benefit from their natural resources,” she said.
“The diamonds are (currently) benefitting illegal panners from Shurugwi, Buhera and Matabeleland who are coming to mine during the night.”
The Business Times recently claimed that more than 60 houses in Mutare had been converted into illegal diamond trading centres by a syndicate of foreigners who sourcing the precious stone from illegal artisanal miners.
The diamond trading syndicates are said to have devised sophisticated methods and strategies to evade law enforcement agencies.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished