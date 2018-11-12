Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Sarine reports revenue growth & improved profitability in Q3 2018
Against this background of challenges and issues of the global diamond industry, Sarine recorded 4% increase in revenue to $11.7 mn in Q3 2018, as per the Group’s press release.
With higher revenue, gross profit rose to $7.5 mn, but gross profit margin was lower at 64% due to the change in revenue mix and higher costs of sales associated with the newly opened Sarine Technologies Laboratories.
With the Group’s prudent cost management, overall operating expenditure was lower than the previous corresponding period. As a result, the Group was able to reverse the operational loss in Q3 2017 and record a profit of $0.76 mn from operations in Q3 2018. After accounting for income tax, net profit for the quarter amounted to $0.3 mn, an improvement over the net loss of $0.5 million in Q3 2017.
In 9M 2018, group revenue remained stable at $46.3 mn, of which nearly 50% was contributed by recurring revenue business activities. In particular, revenue from polished diamond retail-related business activities grew almost 20% over the corresponding nine months last year. Due to lower total operating costs and income tax expense, the Group registered a significant increase of 46% in net profit from $5.1 mn in 9M 2017 to $7.5 mn in 9M 2018.
According to the Group, the near term outlook is clouded by the economic and political uncertainties surrounding the trade spat between China and the United States. As demand in the key U.S. market remains robust, any early resolution of this dispute could accelerate polishing activities significantly in the diamond industry midstream going into 2019.
“Even though the volume of rough diamond sales by DeBeers and Alrosa’ declined by over 4% on a year-on-year basis, we are still seeing rough diamond scanning activities by the Galaxy family installed base at record levels. In fact, Galaxy® related recurring revenues went up by about 6% on the back of the Group’s growing installed base of Galaxy® family systems despite the seasonal weakness in Q3. We are on track to finish FY2018 with an estimated 20% growth in the number of stones scanned for the year,” commented Sarine’s CEO, David Block.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished