Sarine reports revenue growth & improved profitability in Q3 2018

Sarine Technologies Ltd has announced its financial results for the third quarter and nine months ended 30 September 2018.Against this background of challenges and issues of the global diamond industry, Sarine recorded 4% increase in revenue to $11.7 mn in Q3 2018, as per the Group’s press release.With higher revenue, gross profit rose to $7.5 mn, but gross profit margin was lower at 64% due to the change in revenue mix and higher costs of sales associated with the newly opened Sarine Technologies Laboratories.With the Group’s prudent cost management, overall operating expenditure was lower than the previous corresponding period. As a result, the Group was able to reverse the operational loss in Q3 2017 and record a profit of $0.76 mn from operations in Q3 2018. After accounting for income tax, net profit for the quarter amounted to $0.3 mn, an improvement over the net loss of $0.5 million in Q3 2017.In 9M 2018, group revenue remained stable at $46.3 mn, of which nearly 50% was contributed by recurring revenue business activities. In particular, revenue from polished diamond retail-related business activities grew almost 20% over the corresponding nine months last year. Due to lower total operating costs and income tax expense, the Group registered a significant increase of 46% in net profit from $5.1 mn in 9M 2017 to $7.5 mn in 9M 2018.According to the Group, the near term outlook is clouded by the economic and political uncertainties surrounding the trade spat between China and the United States. As demand in the key U.S. market remains robust, any early resolution of this dispute could accelerate polishing activities significantly in the diamond industry midstream going into 2019.“Even though the volume of rough diamond sales by DeBeers and Alrosa’ declined by over 4% on a year-on-year basis, we are still seeing rough diamond scanning activities by the Galaxy family installed base at record levels. In fact, Galaxy® related recurring revenues went up by about 6% on the back of the Group’s growing installed base of Galaxy® family systems despite the seasonal weakness in Q3. We are on track to finish FY2018 with an estimated 20% growth in the number of stones scanned for the year,” commented Sarine’s CEO, David Block.