De Beers cuts prices of low-quality diamonds by 10 pct − report

De Beers has reduced prices of low-quality diamonds at its rough sale this week, according to Bloomberg citing unnamed sources.The diamond giant was said to cut prices by about 10 percent for the low-quality stones.De Beers took an unordinary step last September of allowing its customers to refuse to buy some lower-quality stones.The buyers, known as sightholders, still had to purchase their quota of gems before the end of the year and the latest price cut made it easier for them to buy their allocation.Bloomberg reports that the business of low-end diamonds, which are usually small and flawed, was struggling as a result of too much supply.Major consumers of the stones, such as Surat in India, had also been battling lower profit margins and the depreciation of the rupee.“There’s also concern that De Beers’ launch of man-made gems will add competition, especially at the bottom end of the market. But there’s no indication this has hurt demand so far,” it noted.De Beers last had major price cuts in early 2016 amid a credit crunch across the industry and weak demand in China.