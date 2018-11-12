Exclusive

If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone

12 november 2018

"We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability", assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM

06 november 2018

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers' Lightbox

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

15 october 2018

DDE and Stargems host six rough diamond tenders selling 2 mn carats

The Dubai Diamond Exchange (DDE), a subsidiary of DMCC, the world’s flagship Free Zone and Dubai government authority on commodities trade and enterprise, in collaboration with Stargems Group, has announced the completion of six successful rough diamond tenders of SACIM goods (Anhui-Congo Mining Investment Company) with over 2 mn carats sold, says a press note from the Exchange.
Over 200 diamond companies in attendance and were facilitated by the Dubai Diamond Exchange in a secure, transparent and regulated environment. The six tenders offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from Angola.
In the first nine months of 2018, the DDE recorded a remarkable increase in rough diamond tenders and total sales of just under USD 200 million, up by 75 per cent compared to 2017.
“Our partnership with Stargems is part of our ongoing efforts to present real and tangible opportunities for members of the diamond industry and bridges the gap between the diamond producing nations and the manufacturers. These are essential in helping traders conduct their business safely, efficiently and confidently,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC and DDE Chairman.
Shailesh Javeri, Group Chairman and Founder of Stargems Group said, “Since we started our operations and collaborated with DMCC in early 2018, we have experienced continuous growth. We continue to enjoy an increasing number of participants from across the leading diamond centres. Our partnership with the DDE will undoubtedly enable us to continue this growth trend.”

Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished

