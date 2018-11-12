Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
DDE and Stargems host six rough diamond tenders selling 2 mn carats
Over 200 diamond companies in attendance and were facilitated by the Dubai Diamond Exchange in a secure, transparent and regulated environment. The six tenders offered clients the opportunity to bid for rough diamonds from Angola.
In the first nine months of 2018, the DDE recorded a remarkable increase in rough diamond tenders and total sales of just under USD 200 million, up by 75 per cent compared to 2017.
“Our partnership with Stargems is part of our ongoing efforts to present real and tangible opportunities for members of the diamond industry and bridges the gap between the diamond producing nations and the manufacturers. These are essential in helping traders conduct their business safely, efficiently and confidently,” said Ahmed Bin Sulayem, Executive Chairman, DMCC and DDE Chairman.
Shailesh Javeri, Group Chairman and Founder of Stargems Group said, “Since we started our operations and collaborated with DMCC in early 2018, we have experienced continuous growth. We continue to enjoy an increasing number of participants from across the leading diamond centres. Our partnership with the DDE will undoubtedly enable us to continue this growth trend.”
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished