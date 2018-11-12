Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
De Beers’ Botswana diamond conference begins
The one-day event, which was inaugurated in 2015, would bring together more than 600 leaders and experts around the theme: Leading Business for Social Capital.
Botswana president Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi would give a keynote speech, while De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver and a number of industry experts were also expected to address the gathering.
Five plenary sessions would be convened.
“With sustainability as the backdrop, discussions will focus on the challenges and opportunities of industry trends, investment strategies, partnerships, building brand value through retail and marketing programs, as well as approaches to creating a sustainable diamond industry that supports business, producer countries, and communities,” said De Beers.
Meanwhile, Botswana’s first lady Neo Masisi was set to officially open the first Forevermark strategic store in Africa at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, in Gaborone.
Every Forevermark inscribed diamond was natural, hand-selected and comes with a promise that it was rare and responsibly sourced.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished