De Beers’ Botswana diamond conference begins

Yesterday

De Beers’ diamond conference, which it is co-hosting with Botswana’s ministry of mineral resources, has commenced in the capital, Gaborone.

The one-day event, which was inaugurated in 2015, would bring together more than 600 leaders and experts around the theme: Leading Business for Social Capital.

Botswana president Mokgweetsi Eric Keabetswe Masisi would give a keynote speech, while De Beers chief executive Bruce Cleaver and a number of industry experts were also expected to address the gathering.

Five plenary sessions would be convened.

“With sustainability as the backdrop, discussions will focus on the challenges and opportunities of industry trends, investment strategies, partnerships, building brand value through retail and marketing programs, as well as approaches to creating a sustainable diamond industry that supports business, producer countries, and communities,” said De Beers.

Meanwhile, Botswana’s first lady Neo Masisi was set to officially open the first Forevermark strategic store in Africa at the Sir Seretse Khama International Airport, in Gaborone.

Every Forevermark inscribed diamond was natural, hand-selected and comes with a promise that it was rare and responsibly sourced.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished