Botswana Diamonds inks mining contract for SA project

Yesterday

Botswana Diamonds has signed a mining contract with Palaeo Minerals covering both bulk sampling activities and future full-scale mining at its Thorny River project in South Africa.

This, it said, would enable the company to self-fund the Thorny River project from bulk sampling through to mine development, assuming positive results.

“A royalty bulk sampling / mining model means that we have no capital expenditure apart from a limited in-fill drilling programme in early-2019,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.

“We anticipate the award of the necessary regulatory approvals in anticipation of revenue being generated during the course of 2019.”

Botswana Diamonds said it had a processing target of up to 30,000 tonnes of kimberlite per month.

Assuming optimum kimberlite processing, it said, the annual benefits of the contract over the three to six-year mine life of Thorny River could potentially be between $2 million and $7 million annually.

Botswana Diamonds said Thorny River would likely be the company’s first diamond producing project.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



