Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Botswana Diamonds inks mining contract for SA project
This, it said, would enable the company to self-fund the Thorny River project from bulk sampling through to mine development, assuming positive results.
“A royalty bulk sampling / mining model means that we have no capital expenditure apart from a limited in-fill drilling programme in early-2019,” said Botswana Diamonds chairperson John Teeling.
“We anticipate the award of the necessary regulatory approvals in anticipation of revenue being generated during the course of 2019.”
Botswana Diamonds said it had a processing target of up to 30,000 tonnes of kimberlite per month.
Assuming optimum kimberlite processing, it said, the annual benefits of the contract over the three to six-year mine life of Thorny River could potentially be between $2 million and $7 million annually.
Botswana Diamonds said Thorny River would likely be the company’s first diamond producing project.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished