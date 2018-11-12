Richemont announced its unaudited consolidated results for the six month period ended 30 september 2018

Exclusive

If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone

Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...

12 november 2018

“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...

06 november 2018

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

Richemont announced its unaudited consolidated results for the six month period ended 30 september 2018

Yesterday
Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods, announced its unaudited consolidated results for the six month period ended 30 september 2018.
Group sales increased by 21% at actual exchange rates to € 6,808 million and by 24% at constant exchange rates. Online retail sales, now reported separately, amounted to 14% of Group sales.
Operating profit of € 1,130 million, down € 36 million following acquisition and disposal-related charges of € 159 million.
“Amidst growing volatility in consumer demand, partly attributable to an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, we maintain confidence in our ability to realise our long term ambitions, supported by the strength of our balance sheet,” Johann Rupert, chairman Richemont SA, said.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels    

