Richemont announced its unaudited consolidated results for the six month period ended 30 september 2018

Richemont, the Swiss luxury goods, announced its unaudited consolidated results for the six month period ended 30 september 2018.

Group sales increased by 21% at actual exchange rates to € 6,808 million and by 24% at constant exchange rates. Online retail sales, now reported separately, amounted to 14% of Group sales.

Operating profit of € 1,130 million, down € 36 million following acquisition and disposal-related charges of € 159 million.

“Amidst growing volatility in consumer demand, partly attributable to an uncertain economic and geopolitical environment, we maintain confidence in our ability to realise our long term ambitions, supported by the strength of our balance sheet,” Johann Rupert, chairman Richemont SA, said.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

