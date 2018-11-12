Changes in ALROSA Supervisory Board management

Yesterday

Anton Siluanov, First Deputy Prime Minister of Russia – Minister of Finance, was re-elected Supervisory Board Chairman. The corresponding decision was made by members of the Supervisory Board as the result of voting by correspondence held on Friday, November 9. Aysen Nikolayev, Head of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), was elected First Deputy Chairman of ALROSA Supervisory Board. He superseded Yegor Borisov, ex-head of the Republic, as the First Deputy Chairman. Sergey Ivanov, ALROSA Chief Executive Officer, was re-elected Deputy Chairman of the Supervisory Board.It became necessary to re-elect the management and members of the dedicated committees after the new composition of the Supervisory Board was elected at ALROSA’s extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 22, 2018.Summarizing the results of voting by correspondence held on November 9, members of the Supervisory Board also approved new composition of the dedicated committees.Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia, again became the head of the Strategic Planning Committee. The Committee included Aysen Nikolayev, Sergey Ivanov, Nikolay Alexandrov (First Deputy Head of the Suntarsky District), Evgeniya Grigorieva (Minister of Property and Land Relations), Kirill Dmitriev (Chief Executive Officer of the RDIF), Ilya Elizarov (Assistant Director of the Federal Property Management Agency), Sergey Mestnikov (Chief Executive Officer of the Trust Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Vladimir Solodov (Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Alexey Chekunkov (Chief Executive Officer of the “Fund for the Development of the Far East and the Baikal Region” Joint-Stock Company). The Committee also included independent directors: Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov and Oleg Fedorov.The Audit Committee was fully composed of independent directors, as before. Maria Gordon was elected Chairman of the Committee. Among members were also Galina Makarova and Oleg Fedorov.Galina Makarova, an independent director, became the head of the HR and Remunerations Committee, which also included Dmitry Konov, Sergey Mestnikov and Oleg Fedorov.The Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA performs general management of the Company’s activities. The obligations and scope of duties of the Supervisory Board include ensuring the sustainable development of the Company and strategy development, as well as monitoring compliance with the principles of corporate governance, including protecting the interests of all shareholders, regardless of their degree of ownership in the authorized capital of the Company, employees of the Company and its partners, timely and full disclosure and transparency of business.