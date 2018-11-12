Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers may cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
12 november 2018
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Changes in ALROSA Supervisory Board management
It became necessary to re-elect the management and members of the dedicated committees after the new composition of the Supervisory Board was elected at ALROSA’s extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders on October 22, 2018.
Summarizing the results of voting by correspondence held on November 9, members of the Supervisory Board also approved new composition of the dedicated committees.
Alexey Moiseev, Deputy Minister of Finance of Russia, again became the head of the Strategic Planning Committee. The Committee included Aysen Nikolayev, Sergey Ivanov, Nikolay Alexandrov (First Deputy Head of the Suntarsky District), Evgeniya Grigorieva (Minister of Property and Land Relations), Kirill Dmitriev (Chief Executive Officer of the RDIF), Ilya Elizarov (Assistant Director of the Federal Property Management Agency), Sergey Mestnikov (Chief Executive Officer of the Trust Fund for Future Generations of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Vladimir Solodov (Chairman of the Government of the Republic of Sakha (Yakutia), Alexey Chekunkov (Chief Executive Officer of the “Fund for the Development of the Far East and the Baikal Region” Joint-Stock Company). The Committee also included independent directors: Maria Gordon, Dmitry Konov and Oleg Fedorov.
The Audit Committee was fully composed of independent directors, as before. Maria Gordon was elected Chairman of the Committee. Among members were also Galina Makarova and Oleg Fedorov.
Galina Makarova, an independent director, became the head of the HR and Remunerations Committee, which also included Dmitry Konov, Sergey Mestnikov and Oleg Fedorov.
The Supervisory Board of PJSC ALROSA performs general management of the Company’s activities. The obligations and scope of duties of the Supervisory Board include ensuring the sustainable development of the Company and strategy development, as well as monitoring compliance with the principles of corporate governance, including protecting the interests of all shareholders, regardless of their degree of ownership in the authorized capital of the Company, employees of the Company and its partners, timely and full disclosure and transparency of business.