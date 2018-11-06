Sierra Leone wants ‘different relationship’ with AWDC – report

Sierra Leone wants a different relationship with the Antwerp World Diamond Centre (AWDC) to support the country with the infrastructure that will boost the value of diamonds before export, according to local media.

The Patriotic Vanguard quoted president Julius Maada Bio, who recently visited the AWDC in Belgium, as saying that Sierra Leone was a major exporter of diamonds but more focus should now be placed on local diamond beneficiation.

Sierra Leone exported 150,000 carats or 52 percent of its diamonds worth $87 million to Antwerp in 2017, according to the Diamond Loupe.

AWDC chief executive Ari Epstein said they will use their knowledge to support Sierra Leone’s new government.

President Bio, who was also a trained diamond valuator, said that although he recognised the strategic importance of diamonds, his new administration would like to use the resources from diamonds to invest in human capital development.



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



