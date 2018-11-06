Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers my cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
Today
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Sierra Leone wants ‘different relationship’ with AWDC – report
The Patriotic Vanguard quoted president Julius Maada Bio, who recently visited the AWDC in Belgium, as saying that Sierra Leone was a major exporter of diamonds but more focus should now be placed on local diamond beneficiation.
Sierra Leone exported 150,000 carats or 52 percent of its diamonds worth $87 million to Antwerp in 2017, according to the Diamond Loupe.
AWDC chief executive Ari Epstein said they will use their knowledge to support Sierra Leone’s new government.
President Bio, who was also a trained diamond valuator, said that although he recognised the strategic importance of diamonds, his new administration would like to use the resources from diamonds to invest in human capital development.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished