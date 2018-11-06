Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamonds tender delivers record results

Today

Image credit: Rio Tinto

Rio Tinto’s 2018 Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender collection of 63 rare pink, red and violet diamonds from its Argyle mine in Australia has delivered another record result reflecting strong global demand for fancy coloured diamonds, says a press note from the mining company.As per the statement, these results are also a reflection of Argyle approaching the end of its mine life, with the supply of these extremely rare diamonds becoming even scarcer.The 2018 collection of the finest pink, red and violet diamonds from the iconic Western Australian mine continued its trajectory of double digit price growth.Sold to an undisclosed buyer, Lot Number 1, the Argyle Muse™, a 2.28 carat Fancy Purplish Red diamond is the most valuable diamond in the Tender’s 34 year history. Amongst the record breaking diamonds sold in the 2018 collection was Lot 2, the Argyle Alpha™, the largest and most valuable Vivid Pink diamond in the history of the Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender. The Argyle Alpha™ was won by Singapore based Argyle Pink Diamonds partner Glajz THG.Managing director John Glajz said “I am honoured to be custodian of this record breaking gem, a diamond that embodies the rarity, beauty and provenance of Argyle pink diamonds.”Matthew Aldridge, chief executive of Gemcut Geneva, a successful bidder on a number of diamonds in the 2018 Tender said “As an avid collector of the world’s finest fancy coloured diamonds I was especially delighted to win the Argyle Odyssey™, a match for another diamond that was sold in the Tender over fifteen years ago.”Current estimates indicate sufficient economic reserves at the mine to support production through to the end of 2020.