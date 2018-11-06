Exclusive
If real gems are replaced by artificial stones, it is not the difference in value that sellers my cheat you out, but the very idea that you are to obtain along with a jewelry piece made from a genuine stone
Elena Titova is the Director of the All-Russian Decorative Art Museum. The museum, which she heads, was founded fairly recently (less than 40 years ago), but it is one of the most popular and stylish museums of Moscow, famous, among other things...
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
Rio Tinto’s Argyle Pink Diamonds tender delivers record results
As per the statement, these results are also a reflection of Argyle approaching the end of its mine life, with the supply of these extremely rare diamonds becoming even scarcer.The 2018 collection of the finest pink, red and violet diamonds from the iconic Western Australian mine continued its trajectory of double digit price growth.
Image credit: Rio Tinto
Sold to an undisclosed buyer, Lot Number 1, the Argyle Muse™, a 2.28 carat Fancy Purplish Red diamond is the most valuable diamond in the Tender’s 34 year history. Amongst the record breaking diamonds sold in the 2018 collection was Lot 2, the Argyle Alpha™, the largest and most valuable Vivid Pink diamond in the history of the Argyle Pink Diamonds Tender. The Argyle Alpha™ was won by Singapore based Argyle Pink Diamonds partner Glajz THG.
Managing director John Glajz said “I am honoured to be custodian of this record breaking gem, a diamond that embodies the rarity, beauty and provenance of Argyle pink diamonds.”
Matthew Aldridge, chief executive of Gemcut Geneva, a successful bidder on a number of diamonds in the 2018 Tender said “As an avid collector of the world’s finest fancy coloured diamonds I was especially delighted to win the Argyle Odyssey™, a match for another diamond that was sold in the Tender over fifteen years ago.”
Current estimates indicate sufficient economic reserves at the mine to support production through to the end of 2020.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough & Polished