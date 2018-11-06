Exclusive
06 november 2018
29 october 2018
22 october 2018
15 october 2018
CAR wants KP approve nine more mining zones, new diamond policy on cards
Mines minister Leopold Mboli Fatran said in a statement emailed to Rough & Polished that they are working on a new diamond policy that would promote responsible diamond mining.
The policy would be announced before the end of the year, he said.
CAR said the zones were now under appropriate and sufficient government control, in particular by the territorial administration, mining administration, USAF, Gendarmes and Police.
The country had also since established and implemented appropriate monitoring mechanisms.
It claimed there was no evidence of systematic, rebel-based armed group activity impacting internal controls in the diamond production or trade.
Meanwhile, CAR said it welcome the decision taken at the KP Intersessional last June to reduce export timings to seven days.
Special Advisor (Diamonds) to CAR president Faustin-Archange Touadéra and the mines minister, Peter Meeus, said the formalisation of the administrative decision on the seven-day approval process was essential for the way forward and to get “good” international companies engaging in artisanal and alluvial mining in the country.
“Actors in the field have also brought up that in the competition with the illicit trade, they are facing several disadvantages,” he said.
“More specifically, the fact that they can only export once a month is a big burden. They have requested that the seven-day approval process be formalised and that they could export every 15 days a certain volume of diamonds from the CAR.”
CAR also said it wants a structural reform of its artisanal mining sector to revive the normalisation of its diamond trade and to combat the illicit activities and smuggling.
Fatran said investors who would partner with the artisanal miners would benefit from tax incentives the government was mulling.
KP suspended rough diamond exports from CAR in 2013 after rebels took over the government.
However, it allowed diamonds from the green zone regions in the west to export the rough in 2016.
These included Berberati, Boda, Nola, Carnot and Gadzi were permitted to export rough.
Non-governmental organisations such as the Global Witness and Human Rights Watch were opposed to CAR’s re-admittance, arguing that rebel groups were still smuggling diamonds out of the country.
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished