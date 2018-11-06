WDC will focus on driving reform at KP plenary meeting in Belgium

Today

The World Diamond Council (WDC), an industry group focused on preventing conflict diamonds from entering the legitimate global supply chain and protecting the value of natural diamonds, intends to help pushing for progress on proposed reforms to the Kimberley Process at this week’s KP Plenary meeting in Brussels on November 12-16, 2018.

Specifically, the WDC is advocating for a broadening of the definition of conflict diamonds to address grave and systematic violence. It also seeks to establish a permanent secretariat and to strengthen the peer review mechanism, both of which are covered in Administrative Decisions that were submitted to the KP Chair for discussion and decision at the KP Plenary. The WDC also looks forward to a review of the KP Core document and supports the proposal to create a multi-stakeholder fund that will focus on capacity building.

“As an official industry observer in the KP, we are proud of our role in advocating and effecting change inside and outside of the process throughout the entire year. We look forward to continuing forward progress together,” said Stephane Fischler, President of the WDC.

Over the past year, WDC executives have initiated discussions with a number of governments and international bodies, recognizing that one the most pressing needs is having a stronger and more diverse set of African nations engaged within the KP. This included holding a series of meetings with representatives of Angola and the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) to discuss the challenges and opportunities in artisanal mining, and the social and economic benefits to communities that come with KP compliance. WDC executives also met with members of the European Union, the U.S. State Department, and the African Union to discuss the practical realities of Africa’s diamond mining nations, and what can be done to better support them as they strive toward compliance.

In addition to encouraging more African nations to join the KP, and advocating for KP reform, the WDC is enacting change within industry, starting with a revision and expansion of its System of Warranties (SoW). The newly adopted SoW and its Guidelines support and build on the assurances provided by the Kimberley Process Certification Scheme (KPCS) by requiring all buyers and sellers of diamonds to incorporate industry’s commitment to promotion of human and labor rights, anticorruption and Anti-Money Laundering (AML) practices.

The new SoW Guidelines were unanimously adopted during the recently concluded WDC General Annual Meeting in Mumbai.



Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

