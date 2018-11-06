Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
ALROSA’s Mir mine will not be restored in the next two years
“Yes, we confirm our current vision of the company’s total capex for 2019 and 2020 in the amount of 26 and 28 billion rubles respectively. I draw your attention that these figures do not include any investments related to possible restoration of the Mir mine, the decision on which has not been made so far,” said Alexey Filippovsky, Deputy CEO of ALROSA, according to the news agency.
The Mir kimberlite pipe was discovered in 1955 and then it was developed as an open-pit mine until 2001. The Mir underground mine was commissioned in August 2009 in the presence of Vladimir Putin, the then Prime Minister of the Russian Federation. ALROSA spent 22 billion rubles for the construction of the underground mine. Its capacity was 1 million tons of ore per year. The company planned to continue mining operations at Mir for more than 30 years. However, mining at Mir stopped in August 2017 due to an accident that led to its flooding.
Nikolai Pokhilenko, Director of the Sobolev Institute of Geology and Mineralogy at the Siberian Branch of the Russian Academy of Sciences noted at one time that the residual reserves of diamonds at Mir are very large, its ore is rich, and the recovery makes economic sense, since ALROSA has not so many diamond deposits of this class. Vladimir Dyukarev, who held the position of First Vice President - General Director of ALROSA from 1995 to 2002, also spoke in favor of restoring the Mir mine.
Victoria Quiri, Correspondent of the European Bureau, Rough&Polished, Strasbourg