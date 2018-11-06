Namibia receives $3.4 mln dividend from diamond trading company

Namibia’s state-owned diamond trader, Namib Desert Diamonds (Namdia), has paid dividends amounting to N$50 million ($3.4 million) to the state, according to a local daily.

New Era quoted Namdia chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya as saying that the company’s total revenue for the 2017/2018 financial year was about N$2 billion of which nearly N$80 million was paid in taxes and export duties resulting in after-tax profits of close to N$140 million.

“This financial performance is stellar and outstanding by any standard and we hope and are cautiously optimistic that this full year’s performance is an indicator of great things to come in the medium to long-term,” he said.

“As we improve on our business processes and strengthen our governance systems; and as we exploit synergies and leverage the strengths of our business units, we hope and are confident that we will be able to maximise shareholder value…”

Namdia buys a representative cut-off of 15 percent of rough diamonds mined by Namdeb through the Namibia Diamond Trading Company.

The company's annual report for 2016/17 showed that it acquired rough diamonds from the NDTC for N$750 million and sold them for N$860 million, recording a profit of about N$110 million.

(1 USD = 14.5164 NAD)



Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished



