Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
Namibia receives $3.4 mln dividend from diamond trading company
New Era quoted Namdia chief executive Kennedy Hamutenya as saying that the company’s total revenue for the 2017/2018 financial year was about N$2 billion of which nearly N$80 million was paid in taxes and export duties resulting in after-tax profits of close to N$140 million.
“This financial performance is stellar and outstanding by any standard and we hope and are cautiously optimistic that this full year’s performance is an indicator of great things to come in the medium to long-term,” he said.
“As we improve on our business processes and strengthen our governance systems; and as we exploit synergies and leverage the strengths of our business units, we hope and are confident that we will be able to maximise shareholder value…”
Namdia buys a representative cut-off of 15 percent of rough diamonds mined by Namdeb through the Namibia Diamond Trading Company.
The company's annual report for 2016/17 showed that it acquired rough diamonds from the NDTC for N$750 million and sold them for N$860 million, recording a profit of about N$110 million.
(1 USD = 14.5164 NAD)
Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished