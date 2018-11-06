Exclusive
“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM
Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...
06 november 2018
The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe
Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...
29 october 2018
Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox
An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...
22 october 2018
An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary
What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...
15 october 2018
High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money
Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...
08 october 2018
WGC:Global gold jewellery demand up by 6% in Q3
The report said that gold jewellery demand rose from 505.8 tonnes during the same quarter last year to 535.7 tonnes during the current year.
Demand in India bounced back after two consecutive quarters of y-o-y declines, rising by 10% to 148.8t. A significant dip in gold prices in August also boosted demand in India, though currency fluctuations sent prices soaring again soon after.
China too reported jewellery demand of 174.2t in Q3, a 10% increase over Q3’17. Demand benefitted from the Qixi and Mid-Autumn festivals.
Middle Eastern jewellery demand remained under pressure in the face of geopolitical stress, down 12% y-o-y to 37.7t.
Iranian jewellery demand saw the largest fall in the region for the second consecutive quarter, down almost 60% y-o-y in Q3, while Turkey saw demand slump 31% due to a rising and volatile gold price.
Egypt marked the third consecutive quarter of growth with a 17% y-o-y rise in jewellery demand.
Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished