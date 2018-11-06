WGC:Global gold jewellery demand up by 6% in Q3

Global demand for gold jewellery during the quarter ended September 30, 2018, rose by 6% year-on-year driven largely by stronger demand from price-sensitive consumers, and growth in key markets India and China, says World Gold Council in its quarterly publication, Gold Demand Trends.

The report said that gold jewellery demand rose from 505.8 tonnes during the same quarter last year to 535.7 tonnes during the current year.

Demand in India bounced back after two consecutive quarters of y-o-y declines, rising by 10% to 148.8t. A significant dip in gold prices in August also boosted demand in India, though currency fluctuations sent prices soaring again soon after.

China too reported jewellery demand of 174.2t in Q3, a 10% increase over Q3’17. Demand benefitted from the Qixi and Mid-Autumn festivals.

Middle Eastern jewellery demand remained under pressure in the face of geopolitical stress, down 12% y-o-y to 37.7t.

Iranian jewellery demand saw the largest fall in the region for the second consecutive quarter, down almost 60% y-o-y in Q3, while Turkey saw demand slump 31% due to a rising and volatile gold price.

Egypt marked the third consecutive quarter of growth with a 17% y-o-y rise in jewellery demand.



Aruna Gaitonde, Editor in Chief of the Asian Bureau, Rough&Polished



