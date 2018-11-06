Exclusive

“We'll only work with mines and suppliers that can prove full and unquestionable traceability”, assures David Zabinsky, CEO, TRIGEM

Armed with a Bachelor of Science in Government & Legal Studies, and Spanish from Bowdoin College (Maine, USA), a multi-faceted professional, David Zabinsky has both international public and private sector experience, most recently managing an...

06 november 2018

The diamond market sentiment is cautious at the moment, especially in Europe

Born in Switzerland, Angelika Mavridou relocated to Thessaloniki (Greece) with her family, only to establish her own business JEWELLS GALLERY LTD, which was later transformed to S.A. Prior to venturing into her own business, she studied Gemology...

29 october 2018

Zimnisky talks about pink diamonds, De Beers’ Lightbox

An independent diamond industry analyst and consultant said although exceptional and ‘one-off’ diamonds are hard to assign a value to them, the Pink Legacy will likely fetch $2.64 million per carat when it goes under the hammer next month in Geneva...

22 october 2018

An alliance between a diamond producer and a diamond manufacturer in Russia is simply inevitable and necessary

What is a diamond manufacturer’s margin composed of? What is the profession of diamond processing engineer about? How much time does it take to become a diamond cutter? How does a polishing factory work? The Russian Cut, is it alive? Lightbox from De...

15 october 2018

High technologies make it possible to create a product that can be obtained in natural stones only for very big money

Andrey Zharkov, having left the position of President at diamond mining company Alrosa, has established and headed the Ultra C company, which will be engaged in the production of diamonds from the reactor. In this interview with industry news agency...

08 october 2018

Rare Bulgari Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ring is for sale at Christie’s in New York

Today
On 5 December in New York, an 8.08 carat cushion-cut Fancy Vivid Blue diamond mounted as a ring by Bulgari will be offered in the Magnificent Jewels  sale (estimate: $13,000,000-18,000,000).

news_09112018_sothebys.png
Image credit: Christie's


Described as a ‘miracle of nature’, it is a rare masterpiece by the luxury Italian jewellers, and may be counted among the finest blue diamonds ever to have come to market.
So rare are blue diamonds that when a blue diamond ring designed by Graff jewellers came up at auction at Christie’s  in New York last year it realised $12.5 million.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels

