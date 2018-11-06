Rare Bulgari Fancy Vivid Blue diamond ring is for sale at Christie’s in New York

Today

On 5 December in New York, an 8.08 carat cushion-cut Fancy Vivid Blue diamond mounted as a ring by Bulgari will be offered in the Magnificent Jewels sale (estimate: $13,000,000-18,000,000).





Image credit: Christie's





Described as a ‘miracle of nature’, it is a rare masterpiece by the luxury Italian jewellers, and may be counted among the finest blue diamonds ever to have come to market.

So rare are blue diamonds that when a blue diamond ring designed by Graff jewellers came up at auction at Christie’s in New York last year it realised $12.5 million.

Alex Shishlo, Editor of the Rough&Polished European Bureau in Brussels