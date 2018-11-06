Exclusive

BlueRock raises £711,000 to boost output at SA mine

Today
News
BlueRock Diamonds has raised £711,000 from a placing and subscription of a combined 237 million shares to help open up KV1 and KV2, two of the five kimberlite pipes it is currently mining at its Kareevlei project in the Kimberley region of South Africa.

Image credit: BlueRock Diamonds


The company was expecting to supply about 40,000 tonnes per month of ore to its processing plant starting in the third quarter of 2019.
At an operating level of 40,000 tonnes a month, BlueRock expects its mining operations to be profitable at a grade of 2.5 cpht.
Its average grade from all of its mining operations was 2.6 cpht to date.
BlueRock’s long-term aim was to optimise the resource available and increase the production to around 500,000 tonnes per annum giving Kareevlei a life of mine of approximately 10 years from KV1, KV2 and KV3.
It said the balance of the funds would be used to fund some minor improvements to the company’s operating plant focussed on increasing the reliability and hence utilisation rate of the plant. 

Mathew Nyaungwa, Editor in Chief of the African Bureau, Rough&Polished
